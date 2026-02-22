Asahi Group (ASBRF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Asahi Group (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its results before the market opens on Monday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Asahi Group to post earnings of $0.1365 per share and revenue of $5.1961 billion for the quarter.

Asahi Group Stock Performance

ASBRF opened at $11.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.68. Asahi Group has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $14.59.

About Asahi Group

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. is a Japan-based beverage and food company best known for its brewing operations, including the flagship Asahi Super Dry beer. The company’s core activities span brewing, soft drinks, distilled spirits and food products. Through its primary operating subsidiaries—Asahi Breweries, Ltd., Asahi Soft Drinks Co, Ltd. and Asahi Food & Healthcare Co, Ltd.—Asahi Group offers a diverse portfolio that includes lagers, craft-style beers, carbonated beverages, juices, ready-to-drink teas and health-oriented food products.

The origins of Asahi Group date back to 1889 when Osaka Beer Co commenced operations in Osaka, Japan.

