TSA Wealth Managment LLC Sells 21,025 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

TSA Wealth Managment LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 52.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,025 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of TSA Wealth Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. TSA Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $228,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $192.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.47. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.23. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $117.55 and a 12 month high of $211.98.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as software and computer services and technology hardware and equipment.

