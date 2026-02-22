Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) Trading 4.6% Higher – Should You Buy?

Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) shot up 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $650.29 and last traded at $649.97. 16,823,926 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 19,794,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $621.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNDK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Sandisk from $260.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $690.00 price objective on Sandisk in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Sandisk from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. UBS Group set a $1,000.00 price target on Sandisk in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $600.00 price target on Sandisk in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $542.85.

Sandisk Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $427.09 and a 200-day moving average of $239.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $95.94 billion and a PE ratio of -85.64.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $2.89. Sandisk had a positive return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 11.66%.The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Sandisk’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sandisk news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 1,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.14, for a total transaction of $248,022.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,892.06. This trade represents a 26.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sandisk

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNDK. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sandisk in the third quarter valued at $1,970,388,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sandisk by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,281,522 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,253,728,000 after buying an additional 904,933 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandisk by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,655,860 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $866,310,000 after buying an additional 1,133,276 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Sandisk by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,478,002 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $825,608,000 after acquiring an additional 828,332 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sandisk by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,970,361 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $705,105,000 after acquiring an additional 199,545 shares during the period.

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

