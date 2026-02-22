Head-To-Head Contrast: Rediff.com India (OTCMKTS:REDFY) and Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB)

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) and Rediff.com India (OTCMKTS:REDFY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.6% of Similarweb shares are held by institutional investors. 62.4% of Similarweb shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 70.7% of Rediff.com India shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Similarweb alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Similarweb has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rediff.com India has a beta of 16.56, suggesting that its stock price is 1,556% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Similarweb 1 6 4 0 2.27 Rediff.com India 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Similarweb and Rediff.com India, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Similarweb currently has a consensus target price of $8.14, indicating a potential upside of 191.34%. Given Similarweb’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Similarweb is more favorable than Rediff.com India.

Profitability

This table compares Similarweb and Rediff.com India’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Similarweb -11.65% -70.38% -6.80% Rediff.com India N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Similarweb and Rediff.com India”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Similarweb $275.43 million 0.86 -$11.46 million ($0.39) -7.17 Rediff.com India N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Rediff.com India has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Similarweb.

About Similarweb

(Get Free Report)

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies. It also provides sales intelligence solutions for its customers to access relevant buying signals and digital insights of their customers to generate leads quickly; and shopper intelligence solutions for its customers to analyze a view of their customers' digital journeys, monitor consumer demand, increase brand visibility in the search process, and optimize category and product level conversion in the purchase process. In addition, the company offers investor intelligence solutions for its customers to access an end-to-end view of market, sector, and company performance to ideate and monitor investment opportunities; forecast market performance; and perform due diligence. Further, it provides data-as-a-service and advisory services. The company serves retail, consumer packaged goods, consumer finance, consultancies, marketing and advertising agencies, media and publishers, business-to-business software, payment processors, travel, and institutional investors. Similarweb Ltd. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Givatayim, Israel.

About Rediff.com India

(Get Free Report)

Rediff.com India Limited engages in the online business in India and to the global Indian community. The company delivers news and information, enterprise email services, online shopping marketplace, and internet-based local TV advertising platform; and online advertising services. Its websites consist of information relating to sports and cricket; life style and movies; content on news, business, and finance; and search facilities, as well as a range of community features, including as e-mail and shopping. The company delivers its services on PCs, tablets, and various mobile platforms. Rediff.com India Limited was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.