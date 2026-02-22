B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) & Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Financial Comparison

B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Free Report) and Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for B&M European Value Retail and Interparfums, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B&M European Value Retail 0 4 0 2 2.67 Interparfums 0 3 5 1 2.78

Interparfums has a consensus price target of $119.14, suggesting a potential upside of 15.21%. Given Interparfums’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Interparfums is more favorable than B&M European Value Retail.

Dividends

Insider & Institutional Ownership

B&M European Value Retail pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Interparfums pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Interparfums pays out 62.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Interparfums has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Interparfums is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

0.0% of B&M European Value Retail shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.6% of Interparfums shares are held by institutional investors. 43.7% of Interparfums shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares B&M European Value Retail and Interparfums’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B&M European Value Retail N/A N/A N/A Interparfums 11.24% 16.31% 11.22%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares B&M European Value Retail and Interparfums”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B&M European Value Retail $7.11 billion 0.35 $407.01 million N/A N/A Interparfums $1.45 billion 2.28 $164.36 million $5.11 20.24

B&M European Value Retail has higher revenue and earnings than Interparfums.

Volatility and Risk

B&M European Value Retail has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Interparfums has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Interparfums beats B&M European Value Retail on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About B&M European Value Retail

(Get Free Report)

B&M European Value Retail S.A. operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

About Interparfums

(Get Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T. Dupont, Van Cleef & Arpels, Abercrombie & Fitch, Anna Sui, Donna Karan, DKNY, Emanual Ungaro, Ferragamo, Graff, GUESS, Hollister, MCM, Oscar de la Renta, Ungaro, and Roberto Cavalli brands, as well as French Connection, Intimate, and Dunhill, Lacoste names. It sells its products to department stores, perfumeries, specialty stores, duty free shops, and domestic and international wholesalers, and distributors, as well as through e-commerce. The company was formerly known as Jean Philippe Fragrances, Inc. and changed its name to Inter Parfums, Inc. in July 1999. Inter Parfums, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.