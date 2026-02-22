Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stock Unloaded Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Texas Roadhouse stock on January 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH traded down $3.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,841,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,996. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.88. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.73 and a fifty-two week high of $199.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.48.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 28.05%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 44.66%.

Texas Roadhouse News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Roadhouse this week:

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, Director Hugh J. Carroll sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.27, for a total transaction of $167,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,118.58. This trade represents a 35.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 32,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,465,500. This represents a 4.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,320,920 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Compound Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 18,680 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 9,334 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TXRH shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.82.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a casual dining restaurant chain specializing in hand‐cut steaks, fall‐off‐the‐bone ribs, chicken, seafood and house specialties. Each restaurant features a Western‐themed décor, open kitchens and a signature line dance presentation of fresh, made‐from‐scratch sides and breads. The company emphasizes an energetic dining experience, focusing on hospitality, value and a family‐friendly environment.

The concept was created in 1993 by founder Kent Taylor, who sought to combine high‐quality steaks with an approachable, community‐oriented atmosphere.

