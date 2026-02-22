Analyzing Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) and HempAmericana (OTCMKTS:HMPQ)

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) and HempAmericana (OTCMKTS:HMPQ – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Spectrum Brands has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HempAmericana has a beta of -0.16, indicating that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Spectrum Brands and HempAmericana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Brands 3.76% 7.65% 4.18% HempAmericana N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Brands 0 2 5 0 2.71 HempAmericana 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Spectrum Brands and HempAmericana, as reported by MarketBeat.

Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus target price of $83.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.82%. Given Spectrum Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Spectrum Brands is more favorable than HempAmericana.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spectrum Brands and HempAmericana”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Brands $2.81 billion 0.66 $99.70 million $4.33 18.46 HempAmericana N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Spectrum Brands has higher revenue and earnings than HempAmericana.

Summary

Spectrum Brands beats HempAmericana on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand. The Global Pet Care segment provides dog and cat chews, treats, wet and dry foods, dog and cat clean-up and food, training, health and grooming, indoor birds, and small animal food and care products under the Good'n'Fun, DreamBone, GOOD BOY, SmartBones, IAMS, EUKANUBA, Nature's Miracle, FURminator, Dingo, 8IN1, Meowee!, and Wild Harvest brands. This segment also offers aquarium kits, stand-alone tanks, and aquatics equipment and consumables under the Tetra, Marineland, Instant Ocean, GloFish, and OmegaSea brands. The Home and Garden segment provides outdoor insect and weed control solutions, and animal repellents under the Spectracide, Garden Safe, Liquid Fence, and EcoLogic brands; household pest control solutions under the Hot Shot, Black Flag, Real-Kill, Ultra Kill, The Ant Trap, and Rid-A-Bug brand names; household surface cleaning, maintenance, and restoration products, including bottled liquids, mops, wipes, and markers under the Rejuvenate brand name; and personal-use pesticides and insect repellent products under the Cutter and Repel brands. The company sells its products through retailers, e-commerce and online retailers, wholesalers, and distributors. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Middleton, Wisconsin.

About HempAmericana

HempAmericana, Inc. researches, develops, and sells products made of industrial hemp in the United States. It provides hemp-based concrete, hemp bags, hemp seeds for consumption, hemp clothing, and hemp rolling paper products. HempAmericana, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

