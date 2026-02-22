4,628 Shares in Newmont Corporation $NEM Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NEM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Newmont by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 96,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 27,813 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 173.4% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Trading Down 2.6%

Newmont stock opened at $122.16 on Friday. Newmont Corporation has a 52-week low of $41.23 and a 52-week high of $134.88. The company has a market cap of $133.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.15.

Newmont Increases Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 15.65%.

Key Newmont News

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Positive Sentiment: Beat expectations: Q4 EPS of $2.52 and revenue of $6.82B topped estimates, driven by higher realized gold prices and margin expansion. Read More.

Beat expectations: Q4 EPS of $2.52 and revenue of $6.82B topped estimates, driven by higher realized gold prices and margin expansion. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Record free cash flow and strong profitability in 2025 supported balance sheet and capital flexibility — a reason some investors remain constructive. Read More.

Record free cash flow and strong profitability in 2025 supported balance sheet and capital flexibility — a reason some investors remain constructive. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Dividend increase: the company raised the quarterly payout to $0.26 (4% increase), signaling continued shareholder returns. Read More.

Dividend increase: the company raised the quarterly payout to $0.26 (4% increase), signaling continued shareholder returns. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Mineral reserves declined to 118.2M attributable gold ounces at year‑end 2025 versus 134.1M in 2024 — management attributes the drop mainly to divestments rather than operating shortfalls. Read More.

Mineral reserves declined to 118.2M attributable gold ounces at year‑end 2025 versus 134.1M in 2024 — management attributes the drop mainly to divestments rather than operating shortfalls. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst framing remains mixed-to-favorable: many firms still rate NEM buy/outperform and Zacks highlights it as a strong growth stock based on style scores, leaving upside potential for longer‑term investors. Read More.

Analyst framing remains mixed-to-favorable: many firms still rate NEM buy/outperform and Zacks highlights it as a strong growth stock based on style scores, leaving upside potential for longer‑term investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: 2026 guidance disappointed: management forecast ~5.3M oz attributable gold production (below 2025), AISC around ~$1,680/oz and sizable sustaining/development capital spending — the softer outlook is the main near‑term headwind. Read More.

2026 guidance disappointed: management forecast ~5.3M oz attributable gold production (below 2025), AISC around ~$1,680/oz and sizable sustaining/development capital spending — the softer outlook is the main near‑term headwind. Read More. Negative Sentiment: “Sell‑the‑news” reaction: after the strong quarter, investors focused on the muted 2026 outlook and the stock pulled back as a result. Read More.

“Sell‑the‑news” reaction: after the strong quarter, investors focused on the muted 2026 outlook and the stock pulled back as a result. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst/pricing moves and insider/institutional flows: BMO trimmed its price target (from $145 to $140) and filings show notable insider sales and large institutional reallocations (some big holders reduced positions), which likely added selling pressure. Read More.

Analyst/pricing moves and insider/institutional flows: BMO trimmed its price target (from $145 to $140) and filings show notable insider sales and large institutional reallocations (some big holders reduced positions), which likely added selling pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Median analyst targets and positioning: recent medians/targets (Quiver/other services) show some targets below the current price, reinforcing mixed near‑term sentiment. Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, January 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $114.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on NEM

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $192,108.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 32,709 shares in the company, valued at $3,021,003.24. This represents a 5.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company’s core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.