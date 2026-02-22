Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading 1.7% Higher – Still a Buy?

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.04 and last traded at $14.0090. 66,971,578 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 69,834,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.80 to $12.80 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.02.

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average of $12.77.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The company had revenue of $45.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is -29.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 7.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,822,986 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $128,279,000 after purchasing an additional 813,800 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ford Motor by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,476,340 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $81,118,000 after buying an additional 510,473 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 1,280.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,919,334 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,675,000 after buying an additional 2,707,834 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 9,055,356 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $98,251,000 after buying an additional 279,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,187,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford’s business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

See Also

