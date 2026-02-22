ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB) Trading Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.25 and last traded at $15.26. Approximately 95,873 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 137,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.27.

ProShares Short High Yield Trading Down 0.1%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Short High Yield

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJB. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in ProShares Short High Yield by 1,673.5% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 9,589 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 10,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,908,000.

About ProShares Short High Yield

The Proshares Short High Yield (SJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield index. The fund provides inverse exposure, reset daily, to a modified market-value-weighted index comprising US-dollar-denominated corporate high-yield bonds with maturities between 3 and 15 years. SJB was launched on Mar 21, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

