Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 614,480 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,028 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 614,480 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $50,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,593,000 after buying an additional 100,494 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.8% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 15,038 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in Oracle by 19.2% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 52,856 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $148.00 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $425.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.68.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.62. Oracle had a return on equity of 70.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.The company had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Several research firms have commented on ORCL. Mizuho set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $313.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.97.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total transaction of $6,821,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 33,638 shares in the company, valued at $6,555,709.82. This trade represents a 50.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $1,552,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,805,476.90. This trade represents a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,223 shares of company stock worth $13,689,064. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

