Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,637,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,472,057 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 2.3% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $121,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 25,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BND opened at $74.81 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $71.41 and a 52 week high of $75.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.28.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.2455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.