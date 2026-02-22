Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 1,535,065 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,713,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,535,065 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $125,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 19,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors now owns 6,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 16,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 23,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $83.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.98 and a fifty-two week high of $83.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.27.

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

