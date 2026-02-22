Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Trading Up 0.4% – Here’s Why

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.17 and last traded at $43.11. Approximately 7,460 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 14,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.92.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $142.26 million, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSCH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 83,257.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 117,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 117,393 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,054,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,692,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $925,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing healthcare-related products and services, including biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, medical technology and supplies, and facilities.

