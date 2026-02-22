First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky (OTCMKTS:FSDK) Trading 3.1% Higher – Here’s Why

The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky (OTCMKTS:FSDK – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $66.10 and last traded at $66.10. Approximately 308 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.10.

First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky Stock Up 3.1%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.33.

About First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky

First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky is a community-oriented national bank headquartered in Upper Sandusky, Ohio. Established under a federal charter, the bank focuses on delivering personalized financial services to individuals and businesses throughout Wyandot County and neighboring regions.

The bank’s core business activities include deposit-taking, consumer and commercial lending, and treasury management. It offers retail checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, residential mortgages, and home equity lines of credit.

