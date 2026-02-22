University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB) Stock Price Down 2.9% – Should You Sell?

University Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIB – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.82 and last traded at $22.82. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.4999.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.59 and its 200-day moving average is $18.26.
About University Bancorp
University Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for University National Bank, a community-focused financial institution based in Lubbock, Texas. Through its subsidiary, the company offers a range of retail and commercial banking services designed to meet the needs of individuals, businesses and non-profit organizations. University Bancorp operates under the OTCMKTS symbol UNIB, reflecting its status as an over-the-counter publicly traded entity.
The company’s core business activities include deposit products such as checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as consumer and commercial lending.
