University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB) Stock Price Down 2.9% – Should You Sell?

University Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIB – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.82 and last traded at $22.82. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.4999.

University Bancorp Stock Down 2.9%

The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.59 and its 200-day moving average is $18.26.

About University Bancorp

University Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for University National Bank, a community-focused financial institution based in Lubbock, Texas. Through its subsidiary, the company offers a range of retail and commercial banking services designed to meet the needs of individuals, businesses and non-profit organizations. University Bancorp operates under the OTCMKTS symbol UNIB, reflecting its status as an over-the-counter publicly traded entity.

The company’s core business activities include deposit products such as checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as consumer and commercial lending.

