Stolt-Nielsen (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) Trading Up 6.9% – Should You Buy?

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.50 and last traded at $33.50. 1,162 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.35.

Stolt-Nielsen Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.37 and a 200-day moving average of $32.74.

About Stolt-Nielsen

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS: SOIEF) is a leading global provider of integrated bulk-liquid logistics services. The company specializes in the transportation, storage and distribution of bulk-liquid chemicals, edible oils, acids and other specialty liquids. Its core operations encompass deep-sea parcel tankers, tank containers and terminal storage facilities, offering end-to-end supply chain solutions for chemical producers, distributors and end users.

The company’s main business divisions include Stolt Tankers, which operates one of the world’s largest parcel tanker fleets; Stolthaven Terminals, offering bonded and non-bonded storage at key chemical hubs; and Stolt Tank Containers, providing land-based and intermodal tank-container transport.

