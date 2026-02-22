NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Up 2.9% – Here’s What Happened

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.13 and last traded at $5.0750. Approximately 34,708,752 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 44,483,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.93.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NIO from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Macquarie Infrastructure upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.10 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.83.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in shares of NIO by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 148.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Arax Advisory Partners raised its position in NIO by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in NIO during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new position in NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc is a pioneer in the premium electric vehicle (EV) segment, dedicated to the design, development and manufacture of smart, high-performance EVs. Established in November 2014 and headquartered in Shanghai, China, the company focuses on integrating cutting-edge electric propulsion, advanced connectivity and autonomous driving technologies into its automotive platforms. NIO’s vision centers on creating a holistic user experience that extends beyond the vehicle itself, encompassing energy services and digital solutions.

The company’s product lineup includes flagship SUVs and sedans such as the ES8, ES6, EC6, ET7 and ET5, each engineered to deliver strong performance, long range and a suite of intelligent driver-assistance features.

