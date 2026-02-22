Westerkirk Capital Inc. Has $3.32 Million Holdings in Linde PLC $LIN

Westerkirk Capital Inc. raised its stake in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 300.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,246 shares during the quarter. Westerkirk Capital Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,752,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Linde by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Linde by 19.8% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in Linde by 19.3% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 7.3% during the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 9,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.45, for a total value of $4,542,654.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 22,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,636,202.10. This trade represents a 29.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

LIN opened at $496.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $446.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $448.34. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $387.78 and a 1 year high of $498.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.02. Linde had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 20.30%.The business had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.400-17.900 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. DZ Bank lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Linde from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.20.

About Linde

Linde (NASDAQ: LIN) is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany’s Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde’s business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

Further Reading

