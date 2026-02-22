Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Shares Down 2.8% – Here’s Why

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) was down 2.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.14 and last traded at $12.47. Approximately 14,635,268 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 13,607,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.83.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RCAT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Red Cat to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Red Cat in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Northland Securities set a $22.00 target price on Red Cat in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Red Cat from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Red Cat has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average is $10.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Red Cat by 181.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Red Cat by 552.0% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Red Cat during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Cat in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Red Cat by 163.5% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: RCAT) is a technology holding company that develops and delivers advanced robotics, autonomy, and sensing solutions for defense, national security, public safety and commercial customers. Headquartered in American Fork, Utah, the company brings together a portfolio of specialized operating businesses focused on unmanned aerial systems (UAS), mission management software, precision mapping sensors and engineering services.

Through its UAS segment, Red Cat designs and manufactures small to medium-sized fixed-wing and vertical-takeoff drones that support intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) missions.

