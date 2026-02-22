Sigma Planning Corp Buys 2,120 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 266.7% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $465.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $193.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $480.78 and a 200-day moving average of $478.77. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $316.14 and a 1-year high of $505.38.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

