Stevens Capital Management LP Invests $501,000 in Waters Corporation $WAT

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in Waters during the third quarter worth about $1,397,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Waters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,320,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Waters by 41.9% in the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,656,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,295,612,000 after buying an additional 246,128 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the third quarter worth $4,677,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WAT shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Waters from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Waters from $415.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.68.

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $333.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $374.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.18. Waters Corporation has a 52 week low of $275.05 and a 52 week high of $414.15.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $932.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.17 million. Waters had a return on equity of 34.79% and a net margin of 20.30%.The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. Waters has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.300-14.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Analysts predict that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation is a global provider of analytical instruments, software and services for laboratory and research applications. The company designs, manufactures and sells technologies centered on liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, separation science, and related sample preparation and detection systems. Its product portfolio includes chromatographs, mass spectrometers, columns and consumables, laboratory informatics and workflow software, as well as technical support and training services that help customers run and interpret complex analyses.

Waters serves a wide range of end markets that include pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research and testing laboratories, academic and government research institutions, clinical diagnostics, food and environmental testing, and industrial and chemical manufacturers.

