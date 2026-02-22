Stevens Capital Management LP Invests $634,000 in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 976 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EME. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth $459,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 66.1% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $713.00 target price on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on EMCOR Group from $713.00 to $754.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $698.83.

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $812.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $692.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $658.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.17. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $320.89 and a 52 week high of $835.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 14th. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.43%.

EMCOR Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 18th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR’s service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

