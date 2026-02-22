GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 2,582 Reliance, Inc. $RS

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners increased its stake in Reliance by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,763,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $552,461,000 after buying an additional 741,417 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reliance by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,090,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,357,000 after acquiring an additional 26,545 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 4.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 755,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,243,000 after acquiring an additional 30,765 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Reliance during the second quarter worth about $207,741,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reliance by 6.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 626,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,781,000 after acquiring an additional 38,012 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $318.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.08. Reliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.07 and a 12 month high of $365.59.

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Reliance has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Reliance’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Reliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Reliance from $287.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut Reliance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Reliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Reliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.00.

In other Reliance news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 3,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.56, for a total transaction of $869,394.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 14,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,975,794.76. This trade represents a 17.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 5,809 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.50, for a total transaction of $1,646,851.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 84,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,933,353.50. The trade was a 6.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE: RS) is a leading metals service center company that distributes and processes a broad array of metal products. The company offers cut-to-length, shearing, blanking, sawing, bending, machining and value-added services for carbon and alloy steel, stainless steel, aluminum, brass, titanium and specialty metal alloys. Its products serve diverse end markets, including energy, infrastructure, general manufacturing, transportation, aerospace and defense.

Founded in 1939 in Los Angeles, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

