GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires 5,373 Shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF $PPH

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPH. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 82.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 2,852.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,503,000 after buying an additional 247,171 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 285,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,824,000 after buying an additional 12,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the second quarter valued at about $811,000.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Price Performance

Shares of PPH opened at $110.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.15 and a 200-day moving average of $97.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.54. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 1 year low of $77.67 and a 1 year high of $112.58.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Cuts Dividend

About VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a $0.3106 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

