Fiera Capital Corp Invests $2.62 Million in ConocoPhillips $COP

Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,732 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 500,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $46,315,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 325,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,152,410. This trade represents a 60.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $110.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $136.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $113.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.78.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The energy producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.35 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.98%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.00%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company’s activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

