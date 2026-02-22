NewEdge Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

NewEdge Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 22.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthCollab LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains a tailwind — multiple firms continue to rate IDXX favorably (Jefferies, BTIG, Barclays among others) and the consensus remains a “Moderate Buy” with a material above‑current price target consensus. That analyst backdrop can support buying interest. Read More.

Analyst support remains a tailwind — multiple firms continue to rate IDXX favorably (Jefferies, BTIG, Barclays among others) and the consensus remains a “Moderate Buy” with a material above‑current price target consensus. That analyst backdrop can support buying interest. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company fundamentals: IDXX reported a slight EPS miss (by $0.01) for the most recent quarter but beat on revenue (+14% y/y) and provided FY‑2026 EPS guidance of $14.29–$14.80 — guidance is above many near‑term expectations, which is generally constructive for the stock. Read More.

Company fundamentals: IDXX reported a slight EPS miss (by $0.01) for the most recent quarter but beat on revenue (+14% y/y) and provided FY‑2026 EPS guidance of $14.29–$14.80 — guidance is above many near‑term expectations, which is generally constructive for the stock. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Re‑rating narrative: recent commentary (Conestoga/InsiderMonkey, Yahoo syndicated pieces) argues IDXX shares are re‑rating toward historical averages — this is discussion‑driven and could help multiple investors re‑allocate into the name if the argument gains traction. Read More.

Re‑rating narrative: recent commentary (Conestoga/InsiderMonkey, Yahoo syndicated pieces) argues IDXX shares are re‑rating toward historical averages — this is discussion‑driven and could help multiple investors re‑allocate into the name if the argument gains traction. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Comparisons in the sector: valuation/sector pieces (e.g., Zacks comparing SONVY vs IDXX) may influence relative‑value flows but don’t present new company‑specific catalysts. Read More.

Comparisons in the sector: valuation/sector pieces (e.g., Zacks comparing SONVY vs IDXX) may influence relative‑value flows but don’t present new company‑specific catalysts. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest data posted for February appears to show zero shares / zero days‑to‑cover (likely a reporting anomaly). That suggests no clear short‑squeeze pressure at present but verify with exchange short‑interest releases.

Short‑interest data posted for February appears to show zero shares / zero days‑to‑cover (likely a reporting anomaly). That suggests no clear short‑squeeze pressure at present but verify with exchange short‑interest releases. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: multiple execs disclosed sizable sales on Feb 17 — Director Sophie Vandebroek sold 1,464 shares (~$628.62 avg) and EVP Michael Erickson sold 5,371 shares (~$627.38 avg). Large insider sales can be read as signal of personal liquidity/positioning and may weigh on near‑term sentiment. Read More. Read More.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 1,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.62, for a total value of $920,299.68. Following the transaction, the director owned 648 shares in the company, valued at $407,345.76. The trade was a 69.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael G. Erickson sold 5,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.38, for a total transaction of $3,369,657.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,963,334.34. The trade was a 29.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold 18,180 shares of company stock valued at $11,626,996 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $750.00 to $730.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Leerink Partners set a $785.00 price objective on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $830.00 price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $783.33.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $635.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.67. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $356.14 and a one year high of $769.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $677.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $669.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.23.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.01). IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 69.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.290-14.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc (NASDAQ: IDXX) is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX’s product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

