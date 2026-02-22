T Christopher Uchida Sells 783 Shares of Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.04, for a total transaction of $100,255.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,888,846.08. This represents a 5.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):

On Saturday, January 31st, T Christopher Uchida sold 545 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $66,348.30.

On Thursday, January 29th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,326 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.04, for a total value of $161,825.04.

On Wednesday, January 28th, T Christopher Uchida sold 2,103 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $252,107.64.

Palomar stock opened at $120.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.40 and its 200 day moving average is $123.17. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $107.75 and a one year high of $175.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.44.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $492.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.58 million. Palomar had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLMR. Evercore initiated coverage on shares of Palomar in a research report on Monday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Palomar from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Palomar from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Palomar from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Palomar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Palomar by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,278,000 after purchasing an additional 22,346 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Palomar by 93.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 9,371 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,459,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in Palomar by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 456,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,258,000 after purchasing an additional 45,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Palomar by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 153,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,943,000 after purchasing an additional 44,745 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Here are the key news stories impacting Palomar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly beat: Palomar reported $2.24 EPS vs. $2.06 expected and reported revenue of ~$492.6M (up 62.7% YoY), showing solid margin and growth that support upside to earnings forecasts. Quarterly Results

Quarterly beat: Palomar reported $2.24 EPS vs. $2.06 expected and reported revenue of ~$492.6M (up 62.7% YoY), showing solid margin and growth that support upside to earnings forecasts. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade momentum: Wall Street Zen upgraded PLMR to a “Buy” and several other firms (JPMorgan, Evercore, Keefe Bruyette & Woods, Weiss) recently raised ratings/targets, supporting a consensus target well above current levels and providing bullish catalyst. Wall Street Zen Upgrade

Analyst upgrade momentum: Wall Street Zen upgraded PLMR to a “Buy” and several other firms (JPMorgan, Evercore, Keefe Bruyette & Woods, Weiss) recently raised ratings/targets, supporting a consensus target well above current levels and providing bullish catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: High institutional ownership (~90%): heavy institutional concentration shrinks the effective float — that can amplify price moves when funds rotate but also means retail flows matter less. Ownership Details

High institutional ownership (~90%): heavy institutional concentration shrinks the effective float — that can amplify price moves when funds rotate but also means retail flows matter less. Neutral Sentiment: Technical setup: the shares are trading around and below the 50‑day (~$129.40) and near the 200‑day (~$123), reflecting short‑term weakness that may trigger selling until buyers step in. Technicals

Technical setup: the shares are trading around and below the 50‑day (~$129.40) and near the 200‑day (~$123), reflecting short‑term weakness that may trigger selling until buyers step in. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: multiple insiders sold shares on Feb. 18 — CFO T. Christopher Uchida (783 shares), President Jon Christianson (522 shares) and director Jonathan Knutzen (281 shares). While sizes are small relative to total holdings, clustered insider sales have likely contributed to investor caution today. Insider Selling

Palomar Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: PLMR) is a specialty insurance holding company focused on providing medical stop-loss coverage and related administrative services to self-funded employer health plans in the United States. The firm operates through two primary business segments—Medical Stop-Loss and Specialty Program Management—to deliver tailored risk protection and comprehensive program administration.

In its Medical Stop-Loss segment, Palomar underwrites excess and aggregate stop-loss policies designed to shield self-insured employers from catastrophic medical claims that exceed pre-determined retention levels.

