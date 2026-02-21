Montanaro UK Smaller Companies (LON:MTU) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies (LON:MTU – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 103.01 and traded as high as GBX 104.50. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies shares last traded at GBX 104.50, with a volume of 157,461 shares trading hands.

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Trading Up 0.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of £122.28 million, a P/E ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 41.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 103.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 100.68.

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies (LON:MTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies had a net margin of 91.45% and a return on equity of 13.16%.

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Company Profile

The Trust aims to achieve capital growth by investing in small companies listed on the London Stock Exchange or its Alternative Investment Market (AIM). It seeks relative outperformance of its benchmark, the Numis Smaller Companies Index.

Montanaro Asset Management was founded by Charles Montanaro in 1991 with a vision to bring a different approach to SmallCap investing.

We think of ourselves as an Oasis in the City. We ignore market noise and focus on identifying the highest quality businesses that we can own for the long-term.

Almost 30 years later, we manage over £3.5bn (€4bn) on behalf of our clients.

