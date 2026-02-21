Millennial Lithium (CVE:ML) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Millennial Lithium Corp. (CVE:ML – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.04 and traded as low as C$3.63. Millennial Lithium shares last traded at C$4.04, with a volume of 832,799 shares traded.

Millennial Lithium Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 38.73 and a current ratio of 38.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$395.36 million and a PE ratio of -20.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.04.

About Millennial Lithium

Millennial Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pastos Grandes Lithium project located in Salta, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Redhill Resources Corp. and changed its name to Millennial Lithium Corp. in June 2016. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in West Vancouver, Canada.

