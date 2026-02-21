CSG Systems International, Inc. $CSGS Shares Acquired by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $7,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSGS. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 28.7% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 377,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,295,000 after buying an additional 84,240 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 35,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 16,862 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 36,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 10,894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CSG Systems International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in CSG Systems International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 43,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti downgraded CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Benchmark cut CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. William Blair lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of CSG Systems International to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

CSG Systems International Price Performance

Shares of CSGS opened at $79.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.50. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.65 and a 12 month high of $80.67.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.20. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 36.85% and a net margin of 4.57%.The company had revenue of $323.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.25 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CSG Systems International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This is a positive change from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.32%.

About CSG Systems International

(Free Report)

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ: CSGS) is a global provider of business support systems and digital monetization solutions designed for communications and media service providers. Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, the company delivers a suite of subscription billing, customer care, revenue management and digital commerce offerings that enable operators to launch, manage and monetize connectivity, entertainment and IoT services. CSG’s software platforms are built to support high-volume transaction processing, real-time rating and modern customer engagement capabilities.

Since its incorporation in 1982, CSG has expanded its footprint across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

Further Reading

