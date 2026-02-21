Insider Buying: Gabelli Multimedia Trust (NYSE:GGT) Director Purchases $10,908.00 in Stock

Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Free Report) Director Elizabeth Bogan bought 2,700 shares of Gabelli Multimedia Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $10,908.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $10,908. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gabelli Multimedia Trust Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE GGT opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.16. Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $4.94.

Gabelli Multimedia Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 24.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This is an increase from Gabelli Multimedia Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,250,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 603,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 275,955 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $537,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 11,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc (NYSE: GGT) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in the common stocks of companies engaged in the multimedia and communications sectors. The trust’s portfolio is concentrated in industries such as cable and satellite television, wireless and wireline telecommunications, radio and broadcasting, print and digital publishing, and internet services. Through selective security selection, Gabelli Multimedia Trust aims to capture growth opportunities driven by evolving content delivery platforms and technological innovation.

Since its initial public offering in December 1987, the trust has been managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC, an affiliate of GAMCO Investors, Inc, under the direction of veteran investors led by Mario J.

