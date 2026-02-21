Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 21,118 Shares of Watsco, Inc. $WSO

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,551,068 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,118 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Watsco worth $1,435,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop National Bank grew its stake in Watsco by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.7% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Watsco by 6.0% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Capital LLC FL increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.5% during the third quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 6,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $410.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $378.09 and a 200-day moving average of $378.81. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.05 and a 1-year high of $533.07.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.26). Watsco had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 16th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 99.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Watsco in a research note on Monday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Mizuho set a $425.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research set a $349.00 price objective on shares of Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $416.29.

Read Our Latest Report on WSO

About Watsco

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc is the largest distributor of heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVAC/R) equipment, parts and supplies in the United States. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, the company operates a network of more than 600 branches across the continental U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. Watsco serves residential and commercial contractors by providing essential components for climate control systems, including air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, coils, refrigerants, controls and electrical and piping supplies.

Founded in 1947, Watsco has grown from a single regional distributor into an industry leader through a combination of organic expansion, acquisitions and strategic partnerships with original equipment manufacturers such as Carrier, Trane, Goodman and Lennox.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.