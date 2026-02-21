Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 217,282 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 217,282 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth $223,036,000. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 507.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 1,290,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $133,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,965 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 46.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,705,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,800,000 after acquiring an additional 541,657 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 19.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,781,218 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $286,660,000 after acquiring an additional 452,081 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 89.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 873,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,991,000 after acquiring an additional 413,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $118.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.52. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 52-week low of $78.91 and a 52-week high of $151.33.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.60% and a net margin of 19.46%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DECK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Evercore set a $108.00 price objective on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $110.00 target price on Deckers Outdoor and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.20.

In related news, insider Anne Spangenberg sold 4,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total value of $471,389.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 80,449 shares in the company, valued at $9,333,692.98. This trade represents a 4.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Spring-Green sold 347 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total transaction of $39,481.66. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,831,212.58. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 9,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,552 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s product portfolio includes well‐known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct‐to‐consumer retail to serve both fashion‐focused and performance‐oriented customers.

Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.

