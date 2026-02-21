Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Lamar Advertising Company $LAMR

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,036,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 172,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Lamar Advertising worth $1,473,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,931,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter worth approximately $116,240,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 123.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,475,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,152,000 after purchasing an additional 816,217 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,344,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,577,000 after purchasing an additional 510,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,064,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,309,000 after purchasing an additional 197,175 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
More Lamar Advertising News
Here are the key news stories impacting Lamar Advertising this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Operational momentum: Q4 net revenues rose 2.8% to $595.9M, adjusted EBITDA increased 3.7% and management said local and national sales showed momentum into 2026 — supports organic revenue/EBITDA stability. GlobeNewswire Release
- Positive Sentiment: FFO/AFFO resilience: Q4 diluted AFFO per share rose to $2.24 (FFO/AFFO roughly in line or beating some estimates), indicating REIT cash metrics held up despite tougher comps. Zacks FFO Note
- Neutral Sentiment: Readouts and transcripts: Management held the scheduled call and transcripts/summaries are available for detail on pacing, digital deployment and capital spending plans — useful for drilling into guidance assumptions. Yahoo Earnings Call Summary
- Negative Sentiment: GAAP EPS miss: Reported EPS for Q4 was $1.50, below analyst consensus (~$2.18), a headline that can pressure near‑term sentiment despite solid revenue/EBITDA. MSN Earnings Note
- Negative Sentiment: Lower FY‑2026 earnings guide vs. Street: Management set net income per diluted share guidance of $5.72–$5.83 (and AFFO guidance $8.50–$8.70) — below many analyst models — which can weigh on valuation and future estimates. GlobeNewswire Release
- Negative Sentiment: Quality of earnings & cash flow softness: Full‑year net income was helped by a one‑time gain (sale of Vistar) and prior-year accounting adjustments; operating cash flow and free cash flow declined modestly year‑over‑year — raises questions about sustainability. Insiders have sold shares recently per filings. QuiverQuant Summary
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Lamar Advertising Trading Up 0.9%
Shares of LAMR opened at $133.98 on Friday. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12-month low of $99.84 and a 12-month high of $136.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.
Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.06. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The company had revenue of $595.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.70 million. Lamar Advertising has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.720-5.830 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.
Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.54%.
Lamar Advertising Profile
Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ: LAMR) is one of North America’s largest outdoor advertising firms, specializing in out-of-home media solutions. Since its founding in 1902, the company has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to offer a broad portfolio of advertising products. Its core business centers on billboard advertising, encompassing traditional static billboards and a rapidly expanding network of digital displays. These assets enable advertisers to reach consumers with high-impact messaging along highways, in urban centers, and at high-traffic intersections.
In addition to highway billboards, Lamar offers a variety of supplemental out-of-home formats, including transit advertising on buses and shelters, and logo signage at travel plazas and gas stations.
