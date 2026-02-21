First Us Bancsh (NASDAQ:FUSB) Director Purchases $12,450.00 in Stock

First Us Bancsh (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) Director John Lee Mcphearson purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.30 per share, for a total transaction of $12,450.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,900. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

First Us Bancsh Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FUSB opened at $15.25 on Friday. First Us Bancsh has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $15.99. The company has a market cap of $87.95 million, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

First Us Bancsh (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. First Us Bancsh had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 9.51%.The firm had revenue of $19.84 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in First Us Bancsh by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Marble Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Us Bancsh during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of First Us Bancsh by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Us Bancsh by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in shares of First Us Bancsh by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 377,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 15,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of First Us Bancsh in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About First Us Bancsh

First US Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for First US Bank, a community-focused financial institution established in 2006 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin. Through its subsidiary, the company delivers a comprehensive suite of banking products and services designed to meet the needs of individuals, small to midsize businesses, and public sector entities across Southeastern and Northeastern Wisconsin.

The firm’s core offerings include commercial lending, treasury management, deposit products and residential mortgage financing.

Featured Stories

