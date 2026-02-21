First Us Bancsh (NASDAQ:FUSB) Director Purchases $12,450.00 in Stock

First Us Bancsh (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) Director John Lee Mcphearson purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.30 per share, for a total transaction of $12,450.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,900. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
First Us Bancsh Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FUSB opened at $15.25 on Friday. First Us Bancsh has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $15.99. The company has a market cap of $87.95 million, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
First Us Bancsh (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. First Us Bancsh had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 9.51%.The firm had revenue of $19.84 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of First Us Bancsh in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on FUSB
About First Us Bancsh
First US Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for First US Bank, a community-focused financial institution established in 2006 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin. Through its subsidiary, the company delivers a comprehensive suite of banking products and services designed to meet the needs of individuals, small to midsize businesses, and public sector entities across Southeastern and Northeastern Wisconsin.
The firm’s core offerings include commercial lending, treasury management, deposit products and residential mortgage financing.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Us Bancsh
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- New gold price target
Receive News & Ratings for First Us Bancsh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Us Bancsh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.