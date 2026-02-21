Iochpe-Maxion (IOCJY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its results before the market opens on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.0149 per share and revenue of $671.6830 million for the quarter.

Iochpe-Maxion Stock Performance

Shares of IOCJY stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. Iochpe-Maxion has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Iochpe-Maxion to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Iochpe-Maxion Company Profile

Iochpe-Maxion SA (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) is a global supplier of automotive wheels and structural components, serving major original equipment manufacturers in the passenger, light truck and commercial vehicle segments. The company’s expertise spans the design, engineering and production of both steel and aluminum wheels, as well as complex chassis and body structural assemblies.

Operations are organized into two primary divisions: Maxion Wheels and Maxion Structural Components. The wheels segment produces a broad range of products including stamped and forged steel wheels and aluminum cast wheels for cars, SUVs, light trucks, commercial trucks and trailers.

