BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,181,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of BWX Technologies worth $1,692,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,977,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 6.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $2,032,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 177,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,097,756.44. This trade represents a 5.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BWXT shares. Zacks Research upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Northland Securities set a $225.00 price objective on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $205.00 target price on BWX Technologies in a report on Friday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.20.

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $206.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 61.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.56. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.21 and a 1-year high of $220.57.

BWX Technologies, Inc (NYSE: BWXT) is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company’s core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

