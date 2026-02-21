Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.36 Billion Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated $RGA

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,079,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 59,238 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $1,360,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,554,000 after purchasing an additional 67,880 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 121.2% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 17.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter valued at about $735,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RGA opened at $224.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $159.25 and a 1 year high of $229.21.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.86 by $1.89. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 4.99%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.96%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RGA. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $237.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $208.00 price objective on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $263.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.00.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE: RGA) is a leading global provider of life and health reinsurance solutions. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, RGA partners with primary insurance companies to help them manage risk, improve capital efficiency and develop innovative products. The company’s offerings span traditional risk transfer, financial solutions and facultative underwriting services, enabling clients to address a wide range of mortality, longevity, morbidity and critical-illness exposures.

RGA’s product suite includes life reinsurance, living benefits reinsurance, structured reinsurance and financial solutions that support product innovation and capital management.

