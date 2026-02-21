Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Stock Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited $VIPS

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 48.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 179,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 167,400 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 230.5% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 94,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 65,848 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Vipshop in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,401,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vipshop by 721.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 126,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 110,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Vipshop by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,996,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,042,000 after buying an additional 387,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vipshop from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.38.

Vipshop Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE:VIPS opened at $17.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $21.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average of $18.27.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) is a leading online discount retailer in China, offering high-quality branded products at competitive prices through a time-limited, flash-sales model. The company provides consumers with access to a rotating selection of merchandise, combining the excitement of limited-time offers with curated brand partnerships to drive customer engagement and loyalty.

Vipshop’s platform features a diverse range of product categories, including apparel, footwear, cosmetics, home furnishings, digital electronics and other lifestyle goods.

