Quadient (OTCMKTS:NPACY) Shares Down 33.6% – Here’s What Happened

Quadient S.A. (OTCMKTS:NPACY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 33.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.9699 and last traded at $0.97. 4,734 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,056% from the average session volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

Quadient Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.15.

About Quadient

Quadient is a global technology company specializing in solutions that streamline the flow of communications and goods. The company’s offerings span physical and digital channels, enabling businesses to manage mailing, shipping and customer interactions more effectively. Quadient serves a diverse range of industries, including financial services, insurance, healthcare, retail and logistics, helping organizations improve operational efficiency and enhance customer experience.

The company’s core business activities are organized around four key areas.

