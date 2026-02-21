FIH group (LON:FIH) Trading Up 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of FIH group plc (LON:FIH – Get Free Report) were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 250 and last traded at GBX 248. Approximately 7,322 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 3,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 247.

FIH group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of £31.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 246.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 239.89.

Get FIH group alerts:

FIH group (LON:FIH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX (15.20) earnings per share for the quarter. FIH group had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 3.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FIH group plc will post 23.8049713 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FIH group

FIH group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of retailing, property, automotive, insurance, tourism shipping, and fishing agency services in the Falkland Islands and the United Kingdom. It is involved in the retail of food, clothing, electrical goods, home furnishings, gifts, and DIY through retail outlets. The company also provides travel services, including flight bookings, airport transfers, and luxury coach and walking tours for tourists; insurance services; agency services for cruise ships and fishing vessels; and freight and shipping services to and from the Islands.

Featured Articles

