Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Banco Santander stock on February 3rd.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 1/30/2026.

SAN traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.75. The company had a trading volume of 14,169,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,447,520. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $13.11. The stock has a market cap of $189.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.81.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.89 billion. Banco Santander had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 12.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAN. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,743,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in Banco Santander by 104.3% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 241,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 123,150 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 52.4% in the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 500,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 172,042 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 20.4% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 120,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 20,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,728,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,346,000 after purchasing an additional 75,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research cut Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Barclays downgraded Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Banco Santander, SA (NYSE: SAN) is a Spanish multinational banking group headquartered in Santander, Spain. Founded in 1857, the bank has grown from a regional institution into one of Europe’s largest banking groups, operating a diversified financial services platform that serves retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporate clients. Santander is publicly listed in Spain and maintains American Depositary Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SAN.

The group’s core activities include retail and commercial banking—offering deposit accounts, payment services, mortgages, personal and auto loans, and small business financing—alongside corporate and investment banking services for larger institutional clients.

