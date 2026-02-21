Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in MercadoLibre stock on January 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of MELI stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,996.87. 361,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,008. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,723.90 and a 1 year high of $2,645.22. The firm has a market cap of $101.24 billion, a PE ratio of 48.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,062.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,180.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Insider Transactions at MercadoLibre

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Stelleo Tolda sold 246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,047.88, for a total value of $503,778.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,028.14, for a total value of $1,713,778.30. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,136 shares of company stock worth $2,308,788 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $3,000.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,872.00.

Institutional Trading of MercadoLibre

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 415.1% in the 4th quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 75,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,147,000 after purchasing an additional 60,870 shares during the period. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,263,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

