iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO) Stock Price Up 1.2% – What’s Next?

iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.7550 and last traded at $51.20. 498,957 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 283% from the average session volume of 130,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.59.

iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF Stock Up 0.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of $943 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.16 and a 200 day moving average of $47.52.

iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF Company Profile

The iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (IRBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global equities involved in robotics and artificial intelligence. IRBO was launched on Jun 26, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

