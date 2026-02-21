Inomin Mines (CVE:MINE) Trading Down 15% – Here’s Why

Inomin Mines Inc. (CVE:MINE – Get Free Report) was down 15% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 474,982 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 248% from the average daily volume of 136,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Inomin Mines Stock Up 17.6%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$4.90 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 5.63.

About Inomin Mines

(Get Free Report)

Inomin Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It explores for magnesium, nickel, gold, silver, copper, chromium, cobalt, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Inovent Capital Inc Inomin Mines Inc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inomin Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inomin Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.