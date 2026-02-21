iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $59.13 and last traded at $60.20. Approximately 548,478 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,185,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.63.
iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Stock Up 2.1%
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.40. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.08.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PICK. Allied Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,613,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,720,000. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $936,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 30.8% during the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 72,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 17,074 shares during the period.
About iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF
The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.