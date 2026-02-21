California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CRC. Barclays set a $65.00 target price on shares of California Resources and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $70.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a report on Monday, January 5th. TD Cowen raised shares of California Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of California Resources from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $63.00 price target on California Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.90.

NYSE CRC opened at $59.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.53 and its 200 day moving average is $49.48. California Resources has a twelve month low of $30.97 and a twelve month high of $60.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRC. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 89.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 21,923 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in California Resources by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 41,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 657,628 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,916,000 after acquiring an additional 181,833 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 50,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 17.7% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 31,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) is an independent exploration and production company focused exclusively on developing oil and natural gas assets in California. Headquartered in Newport Beach, the company engages in hydraulic fracturing, well completions, reservoir management and enhanced recovery operations to produce crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids.

CRC’s operations are concentrated in three core regions: the Los Angeles Basin, the Ventura Basin and the San Joaquin Basin.

