Dexus (OTCMKTS:DXSPF) Trading 3.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Dexus (OTCMKTS:DXSPF – Get Free Report) rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.65 and last traded at $7.65. Approximately 6,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 185% from the average daily volume of 2,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.3910.

Dexus Trading Up 3.5%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.65.

Dexus Company Profile

Dexus (OTCMKTS:DXSPF) is a leading Australian real estate investment trust specialising in the ownership, management and development of office and industrial properties. Headquartered in Sydney, the company’s portfolio spans major metropolitan markets including Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth. Dexus provides a range of property services, from leasing and facilities management to strategic asset and funds management on behalf of institutional and wholesale investors.

Originally launched in 1998 as Macquarie Countrywide Trust, the business rebranded to Dexus in 2011 to reflect its broader focus on integrated property solutions across Australia.

