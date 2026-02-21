Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Intuitive Surgical stock on January 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG stock traded up $4.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $504.05. 1,553,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,137,130. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $535.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $510.51. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $425.00 and a 52-week high of $607.35. The company has a market capitalization of $179.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 28.38%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at $199,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Zacks Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $590.00 price objective (down from $635.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 23rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $617.23.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.96, for a total value of $65,829.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,673.60. This represents a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.36, for a total value of $2,463,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,455.52. This represents a 83.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 56,189 shares of company stock valued at $30,785,441 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

